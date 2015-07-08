* Strategy plan aims to save 180-200 mln euros to 2018

* Sees compound annual sales growth rate of 2.5-4.5 percent

* To make 87 million euro writedown (Adds details and shares)

MADRID, July 8 Spain's Indra expects to save 180 million to 200 million euros ($198 million-$220 million) mostly through job cuts under a plan that runs until 2018, the technology and defence company said on Wednesday.

Madrid-based Indra, which is hoping to revamp its loss-making business, also forecast a compound annual sales growth rate of 2.5-4.5 percent over the next three years and a recurring EBIT margin of 10-11 percent by 2018.

The job cuts include about 3,000 staff worldwide, or 8 percent of its global workforce, with two-thirds coming from Spain. Indra on Tuesday said it had already started negotiations over the planned 1,850 cuts in Spain.

The company, which had sales of 2.9 billion euros in 2014, said a revaluation of its project costs and asset values would lead to a cash writedown of 87 million euros, with 40 percent to be made this year and the rest spread over the next eight years.

Indra provides IT services to industries ranging from security and defence to transport, energy, healthcare, financial services, telecoms and media.

Its shares, which have gained 13 percent this year, were up 8.1 percent at 9.9 euros as of 0727 GMT.

($1 = 0.9092 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Paul Day and Jason Neely)