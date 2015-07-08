MADRID, July 8 Spain's Indra expects to make annual cost savings of 180 million to 200 million euros($198 million-$220 million) to 2018, the technology and defence company said on Wednesday as part of its 2014-2018 strategy plan.

Indra also forecast a compound annual sales growth rate of 2.5-4.5 percent over the next three years and a recurring EBIT margin of 10-11 percent by 2018.

The company said a revaluation of the project costs and asset values would lead to a cash writedown of 87 million euros, of which 35 million euros would be accounted for in this year's accounts and the rest spread over the next eight years. ($1 = 0.9092 euros) (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day)