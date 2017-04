Reuters Market Eye - Indraprastha Gas (IGAS.NS) gains 2.2 percent, adding to Wednesday's 1.9 percent gains.

The petroleum ministry on Wednesday notified that GAIL India (GAIL.NS) could supply gas 10 percentage points above the company's current allocation.(bit.ly/1pR0DcN)

This would reduce the raw material cost for the company.

GAIL India is up 2.1 percent while Gujarat Gas (GGAS.NS) is up 1.1 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)