Reuters Market Eye - Auto gas distributor Indraprastha Gas (IGAS.NS) falls more than 3 percent to its lowest level since early September.

Traders worry company might not pass higher gas prices on to consumers to keep it competitive versus diesel.

India on Oct.18 lifted diesel price controls and raised the cost of natural gas by a third to $5.61 per mmBtu.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)