Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) (IGAS.NS) rose as much as 5.13 percent on media reports the company raised prices of natural gas by 5 percent effective Monday.

"We are constrained to revise the retail price of CNG due to increase in the overall input cost of natural gas being sourced by us as a result of increased dependence on imported spot R-LNG," the Business Line newspaper quoted M. Ravindran, managing director of IGL, as saying.

Citigroup in a note on Monday said the price rise boosted significantly the LNG storage and distribution company's near-term margin visibility. It increased the possibility of IGL beating its FY12 earnings estimates, the note said.

At 10:14 a.m, the stock was up 1.40 percent at 365.50 rupees.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)