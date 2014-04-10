FRANKFURT, April 10 Indus Holding AG on Thursday said it would acquired 75 of the shares in Rolko Group, a supplier of wheels for wheel chairs and wheeled walkers, because it sees wheel chair usage almost doubling between 2011 and 2018.

The shares will be bought from Rolko's current owners Willi and Achim Kohlgrueber, Indus said. Indus, a German diversified investment group, declined to comment on the acquisition price.

Indus said it sees the global wheel chair market growing by over 9 percent per annum, and expects the market to almost double between 2011 and 2018.

The main growth drivers include an ageing population, an increase in the number people who become paraplegic because of tumour diseases and a generally growing market for home care due to rising rates of obesity, Indus said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor)