BRIEF-Reliance Capital says unit Reliance Home Finance on track for exchange listing
* All shareholders of co to receive 1 free share of Reliance Home Finance for every 1 share held in co as part of listing proposal
Nov 10 Indus Holding AG :
* Says has acquired a majority shareholding in MBN Maschinenbau-Gruppe, Neugersdorf, from three owners, Ernst Lieb, Iris Kaden and Heiko Krause
* Says all three managing partners retain a combined share of 25 pct in company and will remain in charge of its business activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, April 26 BHP Billiton has put its Fayetteville shale gas assets in the United States back on the block, the world's largest miner said on Wednesday, as it seeks to focus on more lucrative opportunities in oil.