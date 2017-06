A broker (L) watches a TV news channel as another monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in IndusInd Bank(INBK.NS) gain 3 percent on expectations of strong subscription to share sale, dealers say.

IndusInd Bank launched late on Monday a share sale to raise up to $360 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said, as it looks to boost its capital base.

The share sale to institutional investors was launched at a floor price of about 374 rupees a share, said the sources, declining to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.