Reuters Market Eye - Indusind Bank Ltd(INBK.NS) may beat consensus profit forecast for the Oct-December quarter when it reports results on Friday, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows.

StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Indusind to report a profit of 3.41 billion rupees for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 3.30 billion rupees.

Indusind Bank shares are down 1.2 percent at 11:15 am IST.

(By Abhishek Vishnoi)