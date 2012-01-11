Private sector lender IndusInd Bank (INBK.NS) on Tuesday posted a 34 percent rise in December quarter net profit, marginally beating forecast, led by higher loan growth and fee income, even as margins slipped.

IndusInd, the first bank to flag off earnings this quarter, posted a net profit of 2.06 billion rupees compared with 1.54 billion a year ago. Net interest income, the difference of interest earned and interest expended, was 4.31 billion rupees.

The bank was expected to post net profit of 1.97 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

Bank's savings account balances rose 54 percent from a year earlier, after it raised savings deposit rates to attract more low cost deposits.

The move was prompted after the RBI removed its regulated 4 percent interest which could be offered on such deposits.

That, coupled with high cost of funds, hit net interest margins, a key gauge of profitability for banks, which fell 10 basis points from September quarter.

However, Managing Director and Chief Executive Romesh Sobti said net interest margins were likely to improve going forward.

"We are seeing stability in our cost of deposits now. In the next quarters, we are seeing an improvement in margins because our yields are also very high," Sobti said.

The bank raised its savings account interest rate up to 6 percent in October.

The lender also raised interest rates on non-resident external accounts in December to 9.25 percent for deposits of 10 million rupees and above across tenors from 3.82 now. Deposits of less than 10 million rupees will earn interest of 8.75 percent.

Core fees for IndusInd Bank -- income generated from loan processing, product distribution, trade and remittances -- grew 46 percent from last year, the bank said.

"The recent interest rate hike in the saving bank has helped us to grow our SA deposit base both in terms of new to bank customers and volumes. The growth in core fee income has showcased our sustained performance," Sobti said.

IndusInd, unlike its larger peers, has had a better asset quality because of lower exposure to corporate houses and greater focus on retail loans.

The bank's net non-performing assets fell to 0.29 percent in the December quarter compared with 0.31 percent in the previous quarter.

Nineteen analysts, of the 21 tracking it has a 'buy' or a 'strong buy' rating on it while three have rated it as 'hold', according to data on StarMine.

IndusInd Bank is trading at 2.5 times its book value, which means it is more expensive compared with larger private peers such as Axis Bank (AXBK.NS) and ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS), which are trading at 1.9 and 1.6 times respectively, StarMine data showed.

Shares of IndusInd Bank, which the market values at about $2 billion, closed up 6.2 percent on Tuesday at 260.50 rupees in a firm Mumbai market.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)