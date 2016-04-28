MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican miner Penoles on Thursday reported a 65 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, compared to the same period a year earlier.

The miner and metals processor, which runs the world's largest primary silver producer, Fresnillo, registered a profit 404 million pesos ($23 million).

In the first quarter of last year, Penoles made a profit of 1.17 billion pesos.

($1 = 17.29 pesos at end of March) (Reporting by Christine Murray)