BRIEF-Vostok Emerging Finance Q1 net profit at $7.1 million
* NET ASSET VALUE WAS $151.5 MILLION AS AT MARCH 31, 2017 (DECEMBER 31, 2016: $144.3 MILLION)
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican miner Penoles on Thursday reported a 65 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, compared to the same period a year earlier.
The miner and metals processor, which runs the world's largest primary silver producer, Fresnillo, registered a profit 404 million pesos ($23 million).
In the first quarter of last year, Penoles made a profit of 1.17 billion pesos.
($1 = 17.29 pesos at end of March) (Reporting by Christine Murray)
* NET ASSET VALUE WAS $151.5 MILLION AS AT MARCH 31, 2017 (DECEMBER 31, 2016: $144.3 MILLION)
May 17 Property developer British Land said it had reduced the amount of space it was building without secured tenants to below 4 percent, adding that its London office tenants were taking longer to make decisions to take up space.