June 12 Industrial Bank Co Ltd

* Says signs strategic agreement with Baidu's Beijing unit to cooperate on banking products and services

* Says gets central bank aprroval to issue up to 20 billion yuan ($3.22 billion) subordinated debentures

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xyr99v; link.reuters.com/zyr99v

($1 = 6.2175 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)