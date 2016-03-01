(Adds comment from bank compliance officer)
By Suzanne Barlyn
March 1 Industrial Bank of Korea
will beef up measures at its New York branch to
comply with U.S. money laundering rules in a pact reached with
state and U.S. banking regulators, the New York Department of
Financial Services (NYDFS) said on Tuesday.
The bank, as part of an agreement with the NYDFS and the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York, must submit plans to the two
regulators in May explaining how it will improve its oversight
of anti-money laundering efforts and reporting of suspicious
banking activity, among other things, NYDFS said in a statement.
The pact was reached after an examination of the Industrial
Bank of Korea's New York branch found "deficiencies," NYDFS
said.
"We are taking appropriate action to resolve these issues
and hope to have them resolved as soon as possible," said James
Lorez, a compliance officer in Industrial Bank of Korea's New
York branch.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)