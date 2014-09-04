BRIEF-FIRST US BANCSHARES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06
* PRE-PROVISION NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $6.9 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017 VERSUS $6.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 4 Industrial Securities Co Ltd
* Says it and asset management unit post a combined net profit of 119.9 million yuan (19.54 million US dollar) in August
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/YduIt7
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1361 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* PRE-PROVISION NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $6.9 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017 VERSUS $6.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 25 Deutsche Bank has named Mike Weir head of US par loan trading, according to sources.