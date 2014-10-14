Chinese developer to bring Xiongan frenzy to offshore investors
* Offshore debut to offer bond investors play on new Chinese metropolis
Oct 14 Industrial Securities Co Ltd
* Says September net profit at 130.9 million yuan (21.38 million US dollar)
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1sKTCwc
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1235 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Offshore debut to offer bond investors play on new Chinese metropolis
SHANGHAI, April 17 An adviser to China's central bank has flagged that China's central bank could reduce the amount of cash banks need to hold, saying such cuts to the reserve requirement ratio would be normal given the sharp drops in its foreign exchange reserves.