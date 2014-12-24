Dec 24 Industrial Securities Co Ltd

* Says plans to replenish capital by at least 25 billion yuan ($4.02 billion) within three years

* Says plans to raise up to 15 billion yuan via share placement in 2015

* Says plans to issue subordinated bonds in 2015-2017 to boost capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JQhPIS

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2164 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)