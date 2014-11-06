China's insurance regulator orders more attention to risk
BEIJING, April 20 China's insurance regulator on Thursday called on insurance companies to strengthen supervision of operations and investment activities and correct market disorder.
Nov 6 Industrial Securities Co Ltd
* Says it and asset management unit post a combined net profit of 130.6 million yuan (21.37 million US dollar) in October
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wyXRfy
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1121 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
BEIJING, April 20 China's insurance regulator on Thursday called on insurance companies to strengthen supervision of operations and investment activities and correct market disorder.
LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - Nomura has appointed Adekunle Ademakinwa as head of credit debt syndicate for EMEA, it said in a statement on Thursday.