Sri Lankan rupee edges up on expected inflows
COLOMBO, May 5 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly higher on Friday on dollar selling by exporters while the market awaited inflows from sovereign bond and syndicated loans, dealers said.
Jan 23 Industrial Securities Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 15 billion yuan ($2.41 billion) via shares placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1t56LSI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2279 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
COLOMBO, May 5 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly higher on Friday on dollar selling by exporters while the market awaited inflows from sovereign bond and syndicated loans, dealers said.
* Pre-marketing to last a week, bookbuilding set for May 15-IFR