BRIEF-Treasure Q1 operating profit slightly up at $11.8 million
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT $11.8 MILLION VERSUS $ $11.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 29 Industrial Securities Co Ltd
* Says 2014 preliminary net profit up 166.5 percent y/y at 1.8 billion yuan ($288.18 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1K8Y8Jt
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2460 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT $11.8 MILLION VERSUS $ $11.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
FRANKFURT, May 10 Qatar has not asked German financial watchdog Bafin for approval to raise its stake in Deutsche Bank, two financial sources told Reuters on Wednesday.