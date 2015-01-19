ADB agrees to lend $500 mln to Azeri gas project
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
Jan 19Industrial Stars of Italy SpA :
* Reported on Friday its financial results for second half of the fiscal year ended on Dec. 31, 2014
* Said net asset value of 51.2 million euros ($59.22 million) and net financial position of 50.58 million euros
* Net loss for the period is 170,000 euros
