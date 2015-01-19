Jan 19Industrial Stars of Italy SpA :

* Reported on Friday its financial results for second half of the fiscal year ended on Dec. 31, 2014

* Said net asset value of 51.2 million euros ($59.22 million) and net financial position of 50.58 million euros

* Net loss for the period is 170,000 euros

($1 = 0.8645 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)