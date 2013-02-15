* Results beat estimates
* Expects 2013 earnings of C$3.00-C$3.40/shr
TORONTO Feb 15 Industrial Alliance Insurance
and Financial Services returned to profit in the
fourth quarter, helped by steady markets and asset growth.
The company, Canada's fourth-largest life insurer, earned
C$73.8 million ($73.7 million), or 78 Canadian cents a share, in
the fourth quarter.
That compared with a year-earlier loss of C$81.2 million, or
90 Canadian cents a share, when the company took a C$152 million
charge to offset the impact of falling bond yields and equity
markets.
Stronger markets this year allowed Industrial Alliance to
take a much smaller markets-related hit, as it absorbed a C$19.9
million charge to strengthen its actuarial reserves to account
for low interest rates and other assumptions.
Excluding certain items, the company earned 81 Canadian
cents a share. Analysts expected 73 Canadian cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Assets under management and administration rose 13.6 percent
to C$83.3 billion, while premiums and deposits were C$1.8
billion, which the company said was comparable with the
year-before period.
For the full year, the company earned C$3.31 a share. It
said it expects to earn C$3.00 to C$3.40 a share in 2013.
Quebec City-based Industrial alliance is the last of Canada
top four life insurers to report fourth-quarter results.
Manulife Financial and Sun Life Financial
also both rebounded to fourth-quarter profits from year-earlier
losses, helped by stronger investments, while Great-West Lifeco
reported a 43 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit on
litigation costs.