TORONTO, Aug 16 Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc has sold its U.S. fixed annuities business to two subsidiaries of U.S.-based Guggenheim Partners, in a move that should improve the Canadian company's capital levels.

Guggenheim affiliates Equitrust Life Insurance and Security Benefit Life Insurance will take on the business by way of reinsurance agreements, Industrial Alliance said on Thursday.

The news lifted shares of the Quebec City-based company, which is Canada's No. 4 life insurer.

Fixed annuities are investment products that pay a steady return regardless of market movements, a challenging business to be in since the 2008-09 financial crisis.

The deal represents about $800 million in contract liabilities and related assets, Industrial Alliance said, although it not disclose a purchase price.

"There is probably at the end of the deal some profit for (Industrial Alliance), but we don't have all the details right now. There are some regulatory approvals pending," said Industrial Alliance investor relations head Michel Naud.

The move is part of a push by Quebec-based Industrial Alliance to refocus its U.S. business on life insurance, and it should also improve its solvency ratio - a key measure of capital strength - by 8 percentage points, the company said.

Weak stock markets and falling bond yields have hammered the capital levels of Canada's life insurers over the past three years. Industrial Alliance's solvency ratio was at 200 percent at the end of the second quarter.

"While there may be a small negative earnings impact, the stronger ratio is a clear positive. We expect the shares to continue to react well to the news," CIBC World Markets analysts Robert Sedran said in a note.

Industrial Alliance's shares ended the session up 3.6 percent at C$24.40 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with most of that gain coming after the news was announced.