Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
STOCKHOLM Nov 10 Industrial And Financial Systems Ifs AB
* Says IFS Applications selected by Dataprev - one of the largest technology firms in Latin America
* The agreement includes licenses, maintenance and services in excess of BRL 4,000,000 (circa US$ 1.6 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
PARIS, April 26 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.