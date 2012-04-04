* Industrial stocks have rallied in anticipation of policies
* Rousseff to spend 1.5 pct of GDP to bolster industry
* Analysts see Randon, Embraer, Hypermarcas as main winners
* Some gains already priced in
* New tax on beverages, cigarettes to hurt AmBev, Souza Cruz
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, April 4 Investors who bet that
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff would take bold steps to help
ailing manufacturers are likely to get a nice payoff as their
holdings of industrial stocks bounce higher in the foreseeable
future.
Capital goods maker Iochpe Maxion, generic
drugmaker Hypermarcas and planemaker Embraer
are among the companies that will benefit from the
60.4 billion reais ($33 billion) package of tax cuts and
low-cost loans aimed at reviving a flagging industrial sector.
The extension of subsidized loans by state development bank
BNDES and the elimination of a payroll tax will boost industrial
stocks in the short term, JPMorgan Securities said. Rousseff
wants to revive the ability of factories to create well-paid
jobs - the main engine behind Brazil's emergence as a global
economic heavyweight over the past decade.
The rally in those shares should continue, even as the
measures fail to end the bottlenecks that have long made
industrial companies less competitive in Brazil. Manufacturers
in Latin America's largest economy have reeled from what is
known here as the "Brazil cost," a mix of high taxes, stifling
bureaucracy, unskilled labor and insufficient investment in
infrastructure.
"The plan is basically throwing a lifeline to these
companies," "said Roseli Machado, who oversees 5.3 billion reais
in equities for Fator Administradora de Recursos in São Paulo.
"In the long run, these policies will only help companies that
work toward obtaining significant productivity gains."
A basket of seven industrial stocks gained an average 11
percent in the past month and 56 percent since October, when the
government began signaling it would take steps to protect local
factories against surging imports and exporters' eroding share
in key export markets.
"Such gains were partly possible because some investors
foresaw the government's actions," Machado said. "The question
is how long the rally will last."
Policy activism has helped bolster industrial stocks in the
past. In the aftermath of the global financial crisis of 2008 -
which pushed Brazil into a short-lived recession - massive aid
to manufacturers spurred an 88 percent gain in share prices for
the same seven stocks in 2009 and an additional 36 percent jump
the following year.
Though welcomed by Brazilian industry as helpful, the
package was criticized by economists and business leaders as
falling short of the broad reforms necessary to ease the high
tax burden and excessive red tape.
The moves are the second such stimulus package for ailing
industries since the country's previously red-hot economy began
to cool in mid-2011, hit by fallout from Europe's sovereign debt
crisis and slower growth in China. Brazil will spend 1.5 percent
of gross domestic product on the package.
According to Emy Shayo, a São Paulo-based strategist with
JPMorgan Securities, the government understands that "it is
industry that can add value to raw materials, increasing
Brazilian exports."
Analysts said a government injection of 45 billion reais
into BNDES coffers could have the most significant impact on the
revenue and cost structure of manufacturers. Corporate credit in
Brazil is the costliest among the world's 20 biggest economies.
"In this sense, the market's perception on all industrial
names should improve, though it may be partially priced in by
now, given the outperformance seen in the last couple of weeks,"
Luis Vallarino, a São Paulo-based industrial goods analyst with
Citigroup Global Banking & Markets, wrote in a note to clients.
WINNERS VS LOSERS
Since a global slowdown brought Brazil's economy to a
near-standstill late last year, policymakers have been taking
incremental steps to revive it. But after five consecutive
interest-rate cuts, a rise in import taxes on cars, and a series
of measures designed to curb the appreciation of Brazil's
currency, a recovery is far from clear.
Vallarino said that bus-maker Marcopolo, capital
goods producer Randon Participações and electrical
equipment maker WEG should be the largest
beneficiaries of the package, which will lower financing and
payroll costs.
JPMorgan's Shayo said that a government pledge to foster the
purchase of Brazilian-made goods over foreign rivals, even if
the former are 25 percent more expensive than the latter, should
boost sales of pharmaceutical goods, benefiting Hypermarcas.
Last week, Hypermarcas and three rival drugmakers announced
the creation of a research and development company specializing
in biotechnology, in a first step to lessen the Brazil's
reliance on foreign pharmaceutical laboratories.
Brazil, which spends billions of dollars annually on
purchases of medicines and supplies for the production of drugs,
is increasingly using its bargaining power to curb foreign
presence in the market.
Exporters like Embraer, the world's third-biggest maker of
commercial aircraft, should also feel some relief after the
government agreed to replace a 20 percent tax on payroll with a
1 percent to 2 percent levy on gross revenue. Embraer earns most
of its revenue in U.S. dollars but has 40 percent of costs,
mostly payroll, linked to Brazil's currency.
Embraer jumped 4 percent to 15.19 reais on Wednesday, the
highest in almost four years.
But there could be some losers too.
A new levy on alcoholic beverages was announced to help
compensate for lost tax revenue, which could hamper AmBev
, the nation's largest brewer, unless it raises
prices. Cigarettes will also be the subject of a tax increase,
potentially weighing on share performance for Souza Cruz
.
Souza Cruz rose 0.9 percent, while AmBev tumbled 2.9 percent
in early afternoon trading.