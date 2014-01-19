DUBAI Jan 19 Industries Qatar plans several lengthy shutdowns of its petrochemical and steel product plants in the first quarter of 2014, the company said on Sunday.

The company plans to shut its Qatari plants for a total of 200 days in the first three months of this year, compared to 59 days of closures in the same period of 2013.

The planned shutdown schedule published by IQ is as follows, with the comparative shutdowns for the first quarter of 2013 in parenthesis:

- Ethylene: 35 days (Q1, 2013: 0 days) - Low Density Polyethylene: 34 days (Q1, 2013: 11 days) - Linear Low Density Polyethylene: 11 days (Q1 2013: 0 days) - Methanol: 10 days (Q1 2013: 0 days) - Methyl tertiary-butyl ether (MTBE):8 days (Q1 2013: 0 days) - Ammonia: 40 days (Q1 2013: 1 day) - Urea: 40 days (Q1 2013: 7 days) - Steel (DR, EF / CC, RM): 22 days (2013, Q1: 40 days)

IQ said the actual down-time for each plant may vary from the shutdown schedule published on Sunday. (Reporting by Daniel Fineren; Editing by Sophie Walker)