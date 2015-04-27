STOCKHOLM, April 27 Financier Fredrik Lundberg
could become the new chairman of investment firm Industrivarden
instead of the proposed Anders Nyren in the wake of a
corporate spending scandal in part-owned hygiene products group
SCA, daily Dagens Nyheter reported.
An unidentified source told the Swedish newspaper that
Industrivarden would announce the change on Monday.
Industrivarden Chairman Sverker Martin-Lof said in January
he would vacate his position at the powerful Swedish investment
group after media reports alleging lavish spending on corporate
jet flights and hunting trips.
But Nyren, who was nominated to succeed him, has also been
criticized for his role in signing off on the spending as a
member of SCA's board, in which Martin-Lof also served as
chairman in addition to his position at Industrivarden.
Fredrik Lundberg is the biggest owner in Industrivarden
through various entities.
