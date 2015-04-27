STOCKHOLM, April 27 Financier Fredrik Lundberg could become the new chairman of investment firm Industrivarden instead of the proposed Anders Nyren in the wake of a corporate spending scandal in part-owned hygiene products group SCA, daily Dagens Nyheter reported.

An unidentified source told the Swedish newspaper that Industrivarden would announce the change on Monday.

Industrivarden Chairman Sverker Martin-Lof said in January he would vacate his position at the powerful Swedish investment group after media reports alleging lavish spending on corporate jet flights and hunting trips.

But Nyren, who was nominated to succeed him, has also been criticized for his role in signing off on the spending as a member of SCA's board, in which Martin-Lof also served as chairman in addition to his position at Industrivarden.

Fredrik Lundberg is the biggest owner in Industrivarden through various entities. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Niklas Pollard)