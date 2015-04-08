STOCKHOLM, April 8 INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : * Says net asset value on March 31, 2015, was SEK 186 per share, which amounts

to a rise of 18 pct since the start of the year * Says earnings per share for the first quarter were SEK 27.06 (14.36) * Says Bengt Kjell acting CEO of Industrivarden as from the AGM on may 6th,

2015 * Says a new CEO is expected to be presented during the third quarter of 2015 Link to press release: here