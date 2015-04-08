BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
STOCKHOLM, April 8 INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : * Says net asset value on March 31, 2015, was SEK 186 per share, which amounts
to a rise of 18 pct since the start of the year * Says earnings per share for the first quarter were SEK 27.06 (14.36) * Says Bengt Kjell acting CEO of Industrivarden as from the AGM on may 6th,
2015 * Says a new CEO is expected to be presented during the third quarter of 2015 Link to press release: here
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.