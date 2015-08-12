STOCKHOLM Aug 12 Swedish investment firm Industrivarden has picked private equity firm IK Investment Partners executive Helena Stjernholm as its new chief, the company said on Wednesday.

The appointment follows a period of turbulence at Industrivarden which saw its chairman and CEO forced out after a corporate spending scandal centred around SCA, one of its major holdings.

Stjernholm, born 1970, has worked at IK since 1998 and heads its Stockholm office.

"It is a great pleasure for us to bring in Helena Stjernholm, who has considerable knowledge and experience in asset management, active ownership, company development and company transactions," Industrivarden chairman Fredrik Lundberg said in a statement.

Industrivarden is one of Sweden's biggest investment firms with large stakes in companies such as Volvo and Ericsson.

Stjernholm will take up her post on Sep. 1

(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Simon Johnson)