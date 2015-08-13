(Repeats story first filed on Wednesday, no changes to text)
By Sven Nordenstam
STOCKHOLM Aug 12 Swedish investment group
Industrivarden picked its first female CEO and one of
the youngest in its 71-year history, the latest appointment in a
new guard at the top of one of the country's biggest business
empires after a corporate spending scandal.
The choice of private equity executive Helena Stjernholm,
45, announced on Wednesday, signals a wish to change the public
image of Industrivarden as a stuffy, cumbersome entity that
sought to cement influence over some of Sweden's biggest
companies in the hands of a few men who had risen through the
ranks of Handelsbanken or its other holdings.
"Young. Female. Competent. Can it get any better?" tweeted
Albin Rannar at the Swedish association for small shareholders,
which has criticized how Industrivarden exerts power over its
holdings through cross-shareholdings and cross-board
representation within the group.
While Stjernholm brings experience of finding good
investments, dealmaking and boardroom work at smaller companies,
such as healthcare service provider Attendo, the world of
publicly traded large cap firms is new to her.
As CEO of Industrivarden, which has controlling stakes in
companies with a combined market value of almost 1,200 billion
Swedish crowns ($140 billion), including Ericsson and
Volvo, she will most likely join some of those boards
later.
"It's a big, big step - sitting there as a young woman with
all those old men in all those heavyweight industrial
companies," said a person who knows her and described her as
very competent, intelligent and with drive.
"It is not easy to see what she can bring to Sandvik,
Ericsson and Volvo, but who knows - maybe she will be a breath
of fresh air in those contexts."
Industrivarden has owned many of its stakes for decades and
maintained board seats, a very different style to the
fast-moving world of private equity where companies are usually
bought and sold within a few years.
One senior banker who has experience of working with
Stjernholm said the appointment was positive for Industrivarden,
describing her as thoughtful, knowledgeable and experienced, and
said it could herald a new approach to doing business at the
company.
SPENDING SCANDAL
The appointment comes after months of turbulence in the
Industrivarden group, sparked by a spending scandal at hygiene
products maker SCA, including hunting trips with the
company jet.
Newspaper Svenska Dagbladet reported that chefs were flown
in for lavish dinners at a hunting lodge in northern Sweden, a
corporate jet returned empty to Stockholm to pick up a forgotten
wallet and hunting dogs were ferried in by helicopters.
The episode led to the departure of Industrivarden's
chairman. That prompted the biggest shareholder, Fredrik
Lundberg, to take the chair himself, instead of the CEO, and to
set about finding replacements for the top tier of executives at
the investment firm and some of its holdings.
"She (Stjernholm) is definitely not part of SCA's shooting
party, and she doesn't fly private jets - she is very down to
earth," the senior banker said.
There were just 14 female CEOs among 266 listed companies in
Sweden as of March, according to a report by non-profit group
AllBright which promotes equality and diversity in Swedish
business.
Fredrik Lundberg said Stjernholm's experience of
investments, company boards and acquisitions, not her gender,
had been crucial in her appointment.
"She is also a very gifted and hard-working person who is
good at social networking," he told Reuters. He declined to
comment on the previous management's record or go into the
specifics of what he expected of Stjernholm at the group.
Swedish pension funds, long critical of what they saw as
Industrivarden's high-handedness in its dealings with companies
in which they had stakes, welcomed Lundberg's appointment as
chairman in May, seeing it as a departure from the old guard.
Over the past five years, Industrivarden's share price has
risen around 90 percent, lagging those of Investor AB
, the investment vehicle controlled by Sweden's
Wallenberg family, which have gained 150 percent.
A key difference between them is Investor's dual approach of
owning stakes in listed companies and including fully or
part-owned unlisted companies in its portfolio.
($1 = 8.5811 Swedish crowns)
