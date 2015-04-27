STOCKHOLM, April 27 Swedish investment company Industrivarden's main owners have dismissed its chief executive before his planned appointment as chairman, the latest management casualty in a corporate spending scandal centred around part-owned SCA.

Industrivarden, which also controls Volvo, Sandvik and Handelsbanken, said its main owners no longer found it suitable for company veteran Anders Nyren to lead the board.

Nyren, who had been slated to take over as chairman at the investment company's AGM on May 6, is the third senior executive to lose his job after reports of lavish spending on flights and hunting trips at SCA. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by David Goodman)