STOCKHOLM Jan 21 Sverker Martin-Lof, chairman of investment group Industrivarden and one of the most powerful figures in Swedish business, will step down in spring and leave his other key posts, daily Svenska Dagbladet said on Wednesday.

Quoting unnamed sources, the paper said Martin-Lof had informed those companies where he is on the board of his decision not to seek re-election this year.

Industrivarden could not immediately be reached for a comment.

The investment group has large holdings in a number of top Swedish firms including truck firm Volvo, telecom gear maker Ericsson, engineering firm Sandvik , banking group Handelsbanken, and construction group Skanska.

In addition to being chairman of Industrivarden and tissue firm SCA, Martin-Lof is also chairman of steel group SSAB, deputy chairman of Handelsbanken and Ericsson and a board member at Skanska.

Martin-Lof had already said he would leave all his positions in 2016.

