Jan 22 Industrivarden Ab
* Says Industrivarden and its principal owners will be
proposing certain changes to nominating committees of
Industrivarden and its portfolio companies
* Says Sverker Martin-Lof has announced his intention to
leave his directorships at companies' coming annual general
meetings
* Says Anders Nyrén leaves his position as chairman of
Handelsbanken
* Says Par Boman is proposed as new chairman of
Handelsbanken
* Says an announcement on a successor to Par Boman as CEO of
Handelsbanken will be made by its board of directors prior to
bank's annual general meeting
* Says to recommend Par Boman as new Chairman of SCA and as
a new director of Skanska and Bengt Kjell as new Chairman of
SSAB
* Says also to recommend Anders Nyrén as a director of
Ericsson
