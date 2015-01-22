* Move comes after debate over use of jet, cronyism
* Anders Nyren proposed as new Industrivarden chairman
* Handelsbanken CEO to become chairman of bank
* New Handelsbanken CEO to be unveiled before AGM
STOCKHOLM, Jan 22 Swedish investment group
Industrivarden said on Thursday its chairman, Sverker
Martin-Lof, would leave his positions at the group and its
companies this spring, leading to a string of management changes
at big Swedish firms.
The move comes after reports by Swedish daily Svenska
Dagbladet into the liberal use of a corporate jet by senior
staff and a media debate over how control of boards within the
group has been held by a small number of executives.
Industrivarden said in a statement its owners had taken note
of the recent debate and would make changes.
"The intention is therefore that the following principles
shall apply in the future: Senior executives of portfolio
companies shall not serve on Industrivarden's board," it said.
Industrivarden said Anders Nyrén, currently chairman of
banking group Handelsbanken, would take over as the
new chairman of Industrivarden from Martin-Lof, one of the most
powerful figures in Swedish business.
Industrivarden also said Handelsbanken's Chief Executive Par
Boman would be proposed as new chairman of the bank, new
chairman of SCA and as a new director of construction
group Skanska.
"An announcement on a successor to Par Boman as CEO of
Handelsbanken will be made by its board of directors prior to
the bank's Annual General Meeting," the group said.
It added that Bengt Kjell would take over as chairman of
steel maker SSAB from Martin-Lof.
Industrivarden has large holdings in a number of top Swedish
firms including truck maker Volvo, telecom gear maker
Ericsson, engineering firm Sandvik,
Handelsbanken, and Skanska.
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Mark Potter)