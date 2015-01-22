* Chairman quits Industrivarden board
* Move comes after debate over use of jet, cronyism
* Anders Nyren proposed as new Industrivarden chairman
* Handelsbanken CEO to become chairman of bank
By Johan Ahlander
STOCKHOLM, Jan 22 The chairman of Industrivarden
left the powerful Swedish investment group on
Thursday after a spate of media reports alleging lavish spending
of corporate cash on luxuries such as hunting lodges.
Industrivarden has large holdings in Swedish firms including
truck maker Volvo, telecom equipment maker Ericsson
, engineering firm Sandvik, banking group
Handelsbanken and construction firm Skanska.
The departure of Industrivarden Chairman Sverker Martin-Lof,
71, in turn triggered a management overhaul at several of the
major companies in the investment group's portfolio.
Martin-Lof was scheduled to step down at Industrivarden's
general meeting in 2016 but said his position at the 70-year-old
investment group had become untenable after the media scrutiny.
"It is better to not prolong this agony any longer than
necessary," the told news agency Direkt.
Industrivarden said in a statement confirming Martin-Lof's
departure that Anders Nyren, chairman of Handelsbanken
, would take over as Industrivarden chairman.
The investment group has struggled to emulate the success of
other Swedish holding companies. Its shares have risen 45
percent in the last three years, while the Wallenberg-controlled
group Investor climbed 110 percent.
Newspaper Svenska Dagbladet reported earlier this month that
hygiene products company SCA, chaired by Martin-Lof
since 2002, built luxury hunting lodges in northern Sweden for
the use of company executives.
The Swedish daily said chefs were flown in for lavish
dinners, a corporate jet was sent back empty to Stockholm to
pick up a forgotten wallet and hunting dogs were ferried in by
helicopters.
Martin-Lof was not available for comment to Reuters on
Thursday.
SCA said earlier this week it had changed its policy
regarding the use of company planes.
Ostentatious wealth and lavish spending by companies is
often frowned upon in Sweden, a country known for its
egalitarian image. The spending revelations also sparked debate
in Sweden over how control of boards within the Industrivarden
group has been held by a small number of executives.
Industrivarden said in a statement its owners had taken note
of the recent debate and would make changes.
"The intention is therefore that the following principles
shall apply in the future: Senior executives of portfolio
companies shall not serve on Industrivarden's board," it said.
Industrivarden said Handelsbanken's Chief Executive Par
Boman would be proposed as the new chairman of the bank, the new
chairman of SCA and as a new director of construction
group Skanska. A new CEO of Handelsbanken will be
presented well before the AGM in March.
"It will be an internal recruitment. Other than that I have
no comment," Nyren told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Mark
Potter and David Clarke)