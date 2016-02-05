By Sven Nordenstam
| STOCKHOLM
STOCKHOLM Feb 5 Swedish investment group
Industrivarden on Friday said it was likely to boost
the pace of acquisitions and divestments as it announced a new
dividend and debt policy and said it would look to invest in
smaller companies than before.
Industrivarden, which has stakes in Swedish heavy-weights
such as Volvo, Ericsson and SCA,
also said it would work for faster change in portfolio companies
that are facing big challenges.
The promise of a quicker-moving Industrivarden comes after
its new chief Helena Stjernholm took the helm six months ago
following an exodus of top chiefs and board members at the
investment firm and its holdings in the wake of a corporate
spending scandal in hygiene products maker SCA.
"In short, it is a matter of bringing about an accelerated
pace of change and having less patience with low-performing
investments," Stjernholm said in comments in Industrivarden's
quarterly report.
Industrivarden has held many of its stakes for decades, some
of which have underperformed the wider stock market for years,
such as steel maker SSAB, engineering group Sandvik
and mobile gear maker Ericsson.
"Ericsson must gain a better financial outcome from its
positions of strength and increase profitability in several
areas of its business," Stjernholm said while commending its
adaptability in a quickly changing industry and its recent
partnership with U.S. network gear maker Cisco.
Industrivarden, which cut its dividend for 2015 to 5 crowns
per share from 6.25 crowns a year ago, said it should have a
positive cash flow before changes in the portfolio and after
dividend paid.
It also set a target of a net debt to equity ratio in the 0
to 10 percent range, compared to 15 percent at the end of 2015.
