STOCKHOLM Jan 15 Sverker Martin-Lof, chairman of Industrivarden which controls companies such as SCA , AB Volvo and Handelsbanken, said in an interview that he suspected the group was the target of electronic snooping aimed at harming the company and its holdings.

"We suspect and have indications that strong powers want to destabilise Industrivarden and the companies within the group. We have information pointing toward electronic surveillance," he was quoted as saying by business daily Dagens Industri.

Martin-Lof, 71, said he did not know who might be behind the surveillance and that no complaint had been filed to the police, but that security experts had been hired to investigate.

Industrivarden announced in December that Martin-Lof would leave his board assignments in the group in 2016. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Jason Neely)