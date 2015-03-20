STOCKHOLM, March 20 Swedish investment group Industrivarden has filed a police complaint over suspected electronic surveillance following media revelations that led to the resignation of key personnel, Swedish television reported.

Late last year Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet, citing unnamed sources, reported that senior Industrivarden staff had made liberal use of a corporate jet and that shareholders' money had been spent on hunting trips.

The ensuing media debate led to the resignation of Sverker Martin-Lof, chairman of Industrivarden, and the chief executive of hygiene products company SCA.

"We have filed a police complaint," Industrivarden CEO Anders Nyberg told Swedish public service television on Friday, without providing details.

In January, outgoing chairman Martin-Lof was quoted by business daily Dagens Industri as saying the company had "indications that strong powers want to destabilise Industrivarden and the companies within the group.

"We have information pointing toward electronic surveillance," he said.

Industrivarden has large holdings in Swedish firms including truck maker Volvo, telecom equipment maker Ericsson , engineering firm Sandvik, banking group Handelsbanken and construction firm Skanska SKAb.ST.

Industrivarden could not immediately be reached for a comment. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Dominic Evans)