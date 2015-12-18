* Financial incentive could be key to global emissions
By Sabina Zawadzki
KALUNDBORG, Denmark, Dec 18 What do the world's
largest manufacturer of diabetes drugs, the biggest industrial
enzymes producer and a leading offshore power company have in
common? In the Danish seaside town of Kalundborg they have
plenty.
As pioneers of so-called industrial symbiosis, these
companies swap waste and byproducts to cut costs and carbon
dioxide (CO2) emissions profitably -- an approach that offers
big business a financial incentive that could be crucial to
nations striving to meet targets agreed at this month's global
climate summit.
Their success has attracted attention globally, with more
than 30 corporate and municipal delegations from 20 countries
visiting the town this year, including mayors from China's
fast-growing Guandong province.
Drugmaker Novo Nordisk, enzyme producer Novozymes
and DONG Energy IPO-DONG.CO, together with
Denmark's largest oil refinery, run by Statoil, are
part of the group profiting from what is essentially a combined
waste-management operation.
The continually evolving model first attracted academia in
the 1990s and prompted the creation of the Symbiosis Centre in
the town. Its head, Mette Skovbjerg, says businesses digesting
the historic emissions deal could learn from Kalundborg.
"What's attractive is that it's fairly easy for companies to
see themselves in this model. They're not just going green but
going on a path that is very similar to how they do business
normally," she said.
"The driver for this type of collaboration is actually to
reduce production costs, not CO2 emissions. The real issue is to
achieve primary goals companies have; to secure supplies and
access to resources. That's a logic they understand."
There are 30 types of materials -- ranging from steam, water
and condensate to ash, sand, ethanol and biomass -- exchanged
between companies and utilities in 50 processes at Kalundborg.
What's useless for one, is useful for another.
Steam from DONG's power station is pumped along pipelines
around town to the Novo Nordisk and Novozymes plants, where it
is used as a cleaning agent, and to the refinery, where it is
used in several processes.
The power station's ash and gypsum waste are moved to a
cement company and a plasterboard maker respectively.
Novo Nordisk and Novozymes' waste water is purified for
municipal use, while their leftover biomass is converted to
fertiliser. Statoil, too, has reduced emissions by turning waste
sulphur and nitrogen into fertiliser and also feeds back used
water to the power station and a water reservoir.
EMISSIONS CUT, MILLIONS SAVED
Managers at all manner of businesses are attracted by such
efficiency improvements, costs savings and value-added products.
European Union institutions are embedding the idea of a
so-called circular economy in a number of action plans and
papers, and the European Commission says it promotes replication
of Kalundborg in its 80 billion euro ($87 billion) Horizon 2020
innovation and growth project.
"The town of Kalundborg has been one of the pioneers ... The
Commission recognised it as a best-practice example of effective
resource saving and recycling of materials in industrial
production," Commission spokesman Enrico Brivio said.
The nature of the project means benefits are difficult to
quantify precisely. The Symbiosis Centre calculated emission
cuts as a result of the product exchanges at 270,000 tonnes of
CO2 a year in 2008.
It is in the process of updating that calculation and
expects a significant increase thanks to new projects.
Total greenhouse emissions in Denmark in 2008 amounted to
63.8 million tonnes, down 3 million tonnes from the previous
year, though emissions have since varied from rising to falling
by as much as 6 million tonnes, Danish Energy Agency data shows.
Savings are also hard to calculate partly because of the
variety of exchanges but mostly because each process is part of
a commercial deal between companies, with financial details
undisclosed.
Business consultancy Copenhagen Economics estimated cost
savings at Kalundborg to be between 500 million and 600 million
Danish crowns ($72 million to $87 million) a year, based on
interviews with executives, in a 2013 report looking at whether
the wider Copenhagen region should adopt the model.
That may not be a significant amount for the likes of Novo
Nordisk, which produces half of the world's insulin in
Kalundborg and reaps annual revenue of $10 billion, but it does
show emissions cuts do not have to cost.
And that seems to be enough for the streams of visitors to
Kalundborg.
The Symbiosis Centre has presented the model to top Chinese
Communist Party official Yu Zhengsheng and has partnered with
the Tianjin Economic Technological Development Area, an
ecological industrial park close to the Chinese port city.
Delegations from Singapore, Malaysia, Egypt and Kenya all
visited in the past year, as well as plenty of European groups.
MODEL MOVES ON
A few minutes drive from the industrial hub of Kalundborg
lies a greenhouse containing huge tanks in which algae is being
grown for a new project cultivating living cells that can clean
waste water by consuming pollutants.
The EU-funded project, which takes waste water from Novo
Nordisk and Novozymes, is now looking to upgrade the harvesting
of algae to a degree that makes production commercially viable.
The algae could also be used as feed for fish or have pigments
extracted for the medical industry.
The Symbiosis Centre's Skovbjerg says this is a new step for
the model.
"Its core was only to take what was a leftover residual from
one industry and use it in a different production process. Here,
we're using waste water as a growth medium to produce a
value-added product," she said as a project leader in the
greenhouse showed a dark green paste in a bucket, its use as yet
undecided.
Despite such progress, EU funding, widespread praise and a
multitude of visitors and academic papers, it must be noted that
part of Kalundborg's success is down to four decades of organic
growth and, crucially, the fortuitous proximity of key companies
around the town.
Peter Laybourn, chief executive of International Synergies,
which facilitates similar collaboration between companies in
various countries, acknowledges that the proximity factor means
the Kalundborg model is limited but the underlying principles
remain sound.
The prospect of commercially viable agreements that also cut
CO2 emissions is mentioned by all who are looking to emulate
Kalundborg regardless of how they label the model, be it
industrial symbiosis, a circular economy or eco-industrial park.
"We use the language of business. We don't talk about
emissions, we talk about risks and profit. But it just so
happens, because we're dealing with materials or energy, we end
up getting the environmental benefits as well," Laybourn said.
