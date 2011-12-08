LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - In what could be Occupy Wall Street's first tangible success, Patrick Bateman will be back serially killing again.

Lionsgate is working on a remake of the 2000 film "American Psycho," which was based on the Bret Easton Ellis novel of the same name, an individual with knowledge of the project confirmed to TheWrap.

No word on why they're remaking a film that's just 11 years old -- presumably to poke more nasty fun at those villainous Wall Street traders.

Also no word on who will inherit the role of unhinged yuppie Bateman from Christian Bale. Lionsgate has, however, tapped Noble Jones -- who served as a second unit director on 2010's "The Social Network -- to pen and direct the revamp.

The do-over will place Bateman in modern-day New York City -- so, lamentably, he won't be extolling the virtues of Huey Lewis and the News while he spreads carnage this time around. (Maybe he'll be a Nickelback fan instead? Seems about right.)

The original film was directed by Mary Harron and, in addition to Bale as the titular serial killer, starred Willem Dafoe, Reese Witherspoon, Chloe Sevigny and Jared Leto.

Variety first reported the news.