LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - How many times have you walked into an Apple store and thought, "Wow, it's like Grand Central Station in here?"

Now, it literally is.

The gadget giant opened its newest Manhattan outpost in New York's Grand Central Terminal Friday morning.

A couple of hundred people were lined up when the store opened at 10 a.m., the Wall Street Journal reports, including a California retiree who has attended more than two dozen Apple store openings.

The store inside the historic New York City train station becomes Apple's new flagship store in New York, even though it's a departure from the sleek, tech-friendly look of the city's other Apple outlets.

The Apple logo is more conservatively displayed inside the Grand Central location, and the architecture of the store's set up blends in with the overall design of GCT.

The Grand Central location also feature two Genius Bars, and, just for commuters: 15-minute express classes on using Apple products.

More than 300 people will be employed at the newest Apple store, making it a good spot for Christmas shopping and, if those rumors are true, snagging the iPad 3 in February.