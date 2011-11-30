Actor Asa Butterfield attends the premiere of ''Hugo'' in New York November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Asa Butterfield has been cast in the upcoming adaptation of Orson Scott Card's science-fiction novel "Ender's Game," The "Hugo" star announced Tuesday via Twitter.

An individual with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to TheWrap that the deal, rumored for weeks, has now been signed.

The book and movie are set in a future, in which mankind is engaged in a battle against aliens. Butterfield will play the part of "Ender" Wiggin, a young boy, who is a preternaturally gifted in warfare and is seen as humanity's last hope.

The wide-eyed 14-year-old actor has earned rave reviews for his work in Martin Scorsese's "Hugo."

"Now that I've real eased all my pent up emotion, I'm going to talk a wee bit more civilized. I have just booked Enders Game," Butterfield tweeted.

Gavin Hood ("Tsotsi" and "X-Men Origins: Wolverine") will direct. Hood also wrote the screenplay.

Summit Entertainment is co-financing and will release the film domestically March 15, 2013.