PARIS French video games maker Ubisoft said it is in talks with Hollywood studios for a film version of its top-selling franchise "Assassin's Creed".

The company also said it was seeking to do more film tie-ups with its games, as well as develop merchandising and toys of its best-known characters.

"Assassin's Creed" follows the exploits of Desmond Miles, a bartender descended from a line of killers and consists of four main games.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot told Reuters he hoped the negotiations with Hollywood would be finalized within six months and a movie released in 2014.

"In terms of creating memorable characters, the video game industry is becoming just as powerful as the film industry," Guillemot said.

Ubisoft, the third-largest game publisher by revenue, is best known for its "Assassin's Creed" franchise and its "Just Dance" game, which it has put out in multiple versions including one built around Michael Jackson's hits.

Guillemot said the company was well-positioned for the Christmas season after Thanksgiving sales proved better than last year, helped by a dance game featuring pop group the Black Eyed Peas.

(Writing by Leila Abboud; Editing by David Holmes)