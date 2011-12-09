PARIS French pay-TV operator Canal + said on Friday it has been awarded by UEFA, the European soccer governing body, the remaining French rights for the 2012-15 Champions League package.

The award is a consolation price of sorts after Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera earlier this week won the vast majority of French broadcast rights for Europe's most prestigious football tournament.

The package acquired by Canal+ -- previously the dominant French broadcaster of Champions League games -- consists of 13 live matches as well as the UEFA Champions League magazine programme. Al Jazeera, by contrast, won the right to broadcast 133 live matches in the 2012-15 period.

Financial details of the deal -- for a group of matches previously broadcast by French broadcaster TF1 were not disclosed.

