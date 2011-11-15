LOS ANGELES CBS on Tuesday announced a major revamp of its morning TV news show, bringing in Charlie Rose and Gayle King and putting the emphasis firmly on news.

The new two-hour show, as yet to be titled, will debut on January 9 from a new studio in New York and replace the network's low-rated "Early Show", CBS said.

CBS said the new morning program would give viewers a "more thoughtful, substantive and insightful source of news," giving weight to national and global news stories.

"This program represents a new direction for morning television at CBS," said CBS News chairman Jeff Fager. "We will produce a broadcast that is interesting and compelling and on top of the big stories of the day."

"The Early Show" has long trailed its NBC rival "Today" and ABC's "Good Morning America" in TV ratings and is down six percent in viewers this fall compared to last year.

But the make-over signals a departure from the lighter, more entertainment-based fare delivered by NBC and ABC.

Rose hosts a nightly interview program on PBS, while King has had her own morning show on her long-time friend Oprah Winfrey's new cable channel OWN since January 2011.

King's new job means she will quit her OWN program, but will continue to work with the cable channel from time to time, OWN said on Tuesday.

"We are so happy for Gayle's opportunity of a lifetime. She'll be a fantastic host for the new morning show on CBS and we wish her all the best," said OWN presidents Sheri Salata and Erik Logan.

King and Rose will co-host with along with current "Early Show" anchor Erica Hill.

CBS is part of CBS Corp, NBC is majority owned by Comcast, while ABC is part of Walt Disney Co..

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)