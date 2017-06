LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "The Amazing Race" will return with a new edition on Sunday, February 19 at 8 p.m., CBS said Thursday.

The network also revealed a shakeup to its Friday night lineup, with "Undercover Boss" moving to Fridays at 8 starting February 17, following three Sunday broadcasts, starting with its January 15 premiere at 8 p.m.

The network's new offering "A Gifted Man," which premiered September 23, will shift from Fridays at 8 to Fridays at 9 to accommodate "Boss."

"CSI: NY," which had been occupying the Fridays at 9 p.m. timeslot, will return to its place on March 30, when "A Gifted Man" completes its season.