PRAGUE Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) said on Wednesday it would use a cash injection from shareholder Time Warner to cut its debt, freeing it up to cope with struggling advertising markets.

The company, which runs TV stations in six central and eastern European markets, said it aimed to cut its net debt burden to below five times operating income before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (OIBDA), from seven times.

Speaking for the first time since it announced a loan and share deal with its largest single shareholder on Monday, CME officials said the deal with Time Warner will improve its debt profile, maintain liquidity and position the company for growth.

CME, which released first-quarter results ahead of schedule on Monday, said it was comfortable with analysts' forecasts for OIBDA of $175 million to $180 million, up from $167 million in 2011.

Time Warner, which bought into the company in 2009, will loan CME up to $300 million to help it purchase senior notes due in 2013, 2014 and 2016 in a tender offer expiring on May 25.

As part of the deal, the U.S. media company will buy around 9.5 million shares for $7.51 per share, which will boost its holding in CME to 40 percent from 34 percent. CME founder Ronald Lauder will buy another 2 million shares.

DECISIVE ACTION

"The evolution of our markets since year-end required a quick and decisive action," CME Chief Executive Adrian Sarbu said on an analysts' conference call on Wednesday.

Central Europe's advertising markets are struggling to build momentum in economies that are again in or flirting with recession due to the euro zone debt crisis and slack consumer demand after years of government austerity.

Stagnant economies in the region may lead to a slight decline in TV ad spending this year, CME said.

Time Warner has an option to raise its stake up to 49.9 percent via purchase of additional shares to pay for any amount of the loan that remains outstanding after 180 days. Vice versa, CME also has an option to sell the additional stock to Time Warner to pay for the loan.

The company said it intended to conduct public and private equity offerings, which could go toward repaying the Time Warner loan.

Shares lost 3.4 percent on the Nasdaq on Wednesday after a 12 percent gain on Tuesday. In Prague, shares were up 5 percent following a market holiday on Tuesday.

CME had net debt of $1.19 billion at the end of 2011. Next year $130 million of senior debt is coming due, followed by $238 million in 2014.

CME aims for positive free cash flow this year. It swung to negative $40.2 million in the first quarter, due to an advanced collection plan used a year ago that was not repeated.

Revenue in the first quarter fell 3.1 percent year-on-year to $167.4 million, and the company's operating loss widened to $10.4 million from $7.7 million.

Its net loss narrowed in the quarter to $13.4 million.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)