LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The network future of NBC's "Community" -- alarmingly absent from the midseason schedule that the network released last month -- might be up in the air, but digital-age couch potatoes are in luck.

Hulu announced Friday that is has struck an exclusive deal to syndicate the series, with new episodes of the series airing the next day on Hulu's subscription service Hulu Plus, along with the entire two-season catalog of the series in HD. The deal went into place Friday.

Users of Hulu's free service will have access to five episodes of the current season the day after airing.

Hulu cited the "large contingency of die-hard 'Community' fans out there" as a factor in striking the deal, noting that the series was the top-performing comedy in the service's "Best in Show" competition two year in a row.

"Hulu is all about finding a specific show that we know will resonate with a specific audience segment on Hulu," a statement from the company said. "We want to create a place where 'Community' fans can watch the show and share your favorite hilarious moments with your friends using Hulu's social features like Facebook Connect and the Hulu app on Facebook."

