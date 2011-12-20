Cast member Ken Jeong (C) answers a question, as co-stars Alison Brie (L) and Yvette Nicole Brown laugh, at the NBC panel for the television series ''Community'' during the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Community" fans are planning a flash mob at Rockefeller Center on Thursday afternoon to save the show, which has been pulled from NBC's midseason schedule.

Show devotees plan to gather at 30 Rock at 1 p.m. for the event, which is being promoted via #OccupyNBC and #SaveCommunity hashtags on Twitter. Organizers are also spreading the word with a Craigslist announcement, a "Community" flash mob Facebook page (which listed 49 confirmed attendees as of Tuesday morning) and a Save "Community" blog.

Organizers hope flash mobbers will bring tiny Christmas trees and sport faux goatees in honor of the show.

"Community" aired its "Glee"-spoofing holiday episode, "Regional Holiday Music," on December 8. Though the network has said it expects the show to return, it has not said when.

The ratings-challenged series averaged around 3.6 million viewers for the first ten episodes of this season, its third.