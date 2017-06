LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Thor's hammer and cape and the "Bridesmaids" dresses will both vie for honors at the 14th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards.

The guild announced its list of nominees, with a diverse list of contenders that included "Thor," "Bridesmaids," "The Artist," "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -- Part 2" and The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo."

On the TV front, HBO's "Boardwalk Empire" and "Game of Thrones" are both up for nods, as well as Showtime's "The Borgias" among others.

The ceremony, which will be hosted by Jane Lynch of "Glee" (which is also up for an award), will take place on February 21 in Los Angeles.

