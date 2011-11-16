LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Fox has settled its suit against a New York woman it accused of uploading its copyrighted scripts.

Attorneys for Fox sent the request for dismissal to New York District Court Judge Leonard Wexler on November 1, and Wexler quickly granted the request.

In addition to plaintiff Patricia McIlvaine, Fox had also named 10 John Does in the lawsuit, for allegedly providing the scripts to McIlvaine.

Fox filed the suit in November 2010, alleging that McIlvaine had uploaded the script for its upcoming superhero movie "Deadpool," along with "roughly 100 other movie and television scripts for which Fox is the copyright holder," to the website Media Fire.

The company had been asking for $150,000 per alleged infraction, plus attorney fees in the suit.

McIlvaine was accused of uploading Fox scripts for titles including "Aliens," "Edward Scissorhands" and an episode of "Glee," but the suit took special exception to the leaking of scripts that were still in development.

"Of particular damage to Fox is defendants' distribution and posting on the internet of scripts for motion pictures and television shows that are still in the development stage," the suit reads. "Defendants' actions interfere and trade off of the costly and carefully designed creative processes that produce finished works ready for public consumption. They harm the fans who do not want their enjoyment of a movie or television show to be spoiled by knowing the story ahead of actually being able to watch it. They further interfere with the marketing plans of Fox with respect to the yet to be distributed films/shows, which causes economic injury to Fox."

Despite that, Fox didn't come off as particularly sympathetic when news of the lawsuit broke.

Many questioned whether the company was seeking excessive damages against Mcllvaine -- particularly since she wasn't selling the material, and she was only posting scripts that she had already found online.

In media coverage, McIlvaine was painted as a struggling mother who sold flowers over the phone by day and wrote scripts by night -- and, apparently, uploaded the odd script here and there when she had some spare time.

Fox has not yet responded to TheWrap's request for comment.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.